President Biden commemorates 9/11 anniversary with day of remembrance

Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks on America, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a day of remembrance.

Biden plans on commemorating the day at the Pentagon at a ceremony. Of the nearly 3,000 people killed on September 11, 184 were at the Pentagon.

"On these National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, we come together to not only honor the memories of those lost but to build a future worthy of their dreams and to find light in darkness and strength in broken places,” Biden’s proclamation read. “The great and defining truth about America is this: We do not break. We never give in. We never back down.”

While Biden visits the Pentagon, Vice President Kamala Harris heads to the World Trade Center in New York City.

Meanwhile, there will be an observation Sunday at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.