Biden pledges $800 million in additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the United States is sending an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Biden said in his address that the weapons are intended to assist Ukraine in the eastern portions of the nation. The president said that Russia is launching a new offensive in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

“We are in a critical window of time that they’re going to set the next stage of the war,” Biden said.

Heavy artillery weapons, howitzers and tactical drones are part of the United States’ latest military package to Ukraine.

Additionally, Biden said the United States will provide Ukraine with $500 million for its economy.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration said it is sending additional weapons to assist Ukraine defend its nation from Russian invaders.

"The types of weapons systems we're providing are really a reflection of the conversations happening with the Ukrainian leadership and military about what they need in this stage of the war," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Thursday's announcement comes after Biden approved last week $800 million worth of military supplies for Ukraine.

The State Department said the items being sent to Ukraine include artillery, armored vehicles, helicopters, Unmanned Coastal Defense Vessels, engineering and field support equipment in addition to anti-armor and anti-personnel capabilities, counter artillery, air defense radars, tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, body armor and combat medical equipment.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper late last week, Zelenskyy said it would accept more weapons from the United States and European allies.

"Of course, we need more, but I am happy that he's helping us now,” Zelenskyy said of Biden. “I feel that right now we're having a cleaner dialogue. It's been a dialogue that has had some twists and turns and not just talk. It's been very, very difficult because there aren't many countries that have really helped us.