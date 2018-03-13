President Trump's longtime personal aide fired from White House

President Donald Trump's longtime personal aide John McEntee was fired and escorted from the White House on Monday, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Two sources said McEntee was pushed out because of issues with his security clearance, making him the latest aide to be forced out because of difficulties obtaining a permanent security clearance.

The Wall Street Journal first reported his exit.

Minutes later, the Trump campaign announced McEntee would be joining the reelection effort as a senior adviser for campaign operations.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.