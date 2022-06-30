Production at the world's biggest chocolate factory has halted due to salmonella being discovered in a batch of chocolates.

Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said in a press release that the salmonella was discovered at its plant in Wieze, Belgium, on Monday.

According to CNN, the company has contacted customers who might have purchased the contaminated items.

The have also suspended production at the plant until further notice, the Associated Press reported.

The company added that they've contacted Belgian food authorities about the incident, the AP reported.