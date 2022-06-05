Watch
Queen Elizabeth II waves at crowd: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee

Britain Platinum Jubilee
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Britain Platinum Jubilee
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 12:39:01-04

Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day Platinum Jubilee. Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's life and highlighting Britain's diversity paraded through central London.

When it was finished, thousands of people flooded onto the Mall in front of the palace, hoping to see the queen.

