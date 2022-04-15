Racehorses train on treadmill after weather makes it hard to practice outside

Treadmills aren’t helping only humans get their steps in.

A group of horses in northern Maine are trotting on the machine to stay in shape.

Horse racing trainer Neal Grass said the cold temperatures and snow kept his horses from training on the track.

He took matters into his own hands and built a horse-friendly treadmill.

“I have seen other horses and trainers do use them throughout the States. It seemed like the right thing for us not being able to get onto the track," Grass said.

Horses will use the treadmill to condition and strengthen their muscles.

The plan is for the animals to race this summer.