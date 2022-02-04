Rapper shot and killed in New York

An up-and-coming rapper was killed in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported.

According to ABC News, Tahjay Dobson, who goes by TDott Woo, was shot outside of his home and died at a local hospital.

The rapper had reportedly signed a contract with a record label hours before his shooting. Million Dollar Music paid tribute to the rapper on its Instagram page.

"It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments," the music label said. "Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do."

No arrests have been made in the shooting, ABC News reported.

TDott Woo is the latest rapper to die from gun violence. Slim 400 was killed in California in December. A month earlier, Young Dolph was killed in Memphis, Tennessee.