Remington, one of America's oldest gun makers, files for bankruptcy
4:58 AM, Mar 26, 2018
The bankruptcy filing allows Remington to stay in business while restructuring its massive debt. The company has been planning to reduce its debt by $700 million through the Chapter 11 process and contribute $145 million to its subsidiaries.
Remington plans to keep on making guns. The company said, when it first announced its plan to file for bankruptcy in February, that operations "will not be disrupted by the restructuring process."
Founded in 1816, Remington is one of the oldest and best-known gun makers in the world. It's owned by Cerberus Capital Management, which plans to shed ownership once the bankruptcy is complete.
Remington is headquartered in North Carolina. It makes a variety of handguns, shotguns and rifles at its sprawling 19th-century factory in Ilion, N.Y.
The gun industry as a whole has suffered plunging sales and profits under the Trump administration, because consumers are no longer driven by fears of more restrictive gun control with a Republican in the White House who's been endorsed by the National Rifle Association