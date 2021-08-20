Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to introduce articles of impeachment

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden Friday.

"I believe in firing people when they're corrupt and they do a bad job," the Georgia Republican said during a speaking tour in Iowa.

President Biden has faced increasing scrutiny for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

However, the articles of impeachment will likely be dead on arrival. Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives. There are no signs any Democrat would entertain articles of impeachment against Biden.

Rep. Taylor Greene is a controversial figure in Washington. She was removed from her committee assignments after videos surfaced that appeared to show her embracing far-right conspiracy theories.