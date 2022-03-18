Watch
NewsNationalRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Burger King is trying to pull out of Russia but can’t – here’s why

Russia Burger King
Misha Japaridze/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Burger King outlet is opened at a shopping mall in Moscow, Monday, Jan. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze)
Russia Burger King
Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 13:41:39-04

There are 800 Burger King restaurants in Russia.

As much as the company says it wants to, it hasn’t been able to suspend operations there because the business partner that’s in charge of operations refuses to close them.

Businessman Alexander Kolobov is in charge of daily operations and oversight in Russia and controls the majority of Burger King’s business in the country.

Burger King’s owner, Restaurant Brands International, said in an open letter, “internally, we have been working around the clock to do all the right things.”

RBI says it’s a “complicated legal process” to pull out of Russia and cannot just shut down the business.

It added that it has taken multiple actions to leave Russia, including demanding “the suspension of Burger King restaurant operations in Russia.”

RBI says it has also started the process of disposing of its ownership stake in the business, suspending corporate support for the Russian market, and redirecting profits from Russia to the United Nations’ refugee agency.

Burger King entered Russia about ten years ago.

Other Western companies that remain in Russia are facing similar issues in suspending operations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!