Civilians, Ukrainian actor killed in city near Kyiv

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos
Emilio Morenatti/AP
A factory and a store burn after having been bombarded in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:57:39-05

A family, which included two children, was killed in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, which is just outside of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scolded Russia for the killing on Sunday.

“They were just trying to get out of town, to escape. The whole family. How many such families have died in Ukraine? We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish everyone who committed atrocities in this war," he said, according to The Guardian.

The family was among dozens of civilians crossing a bridge when the Russian onslaught occurred, according to The New York Times.

"In front of my eyes, two small children and two adults died," Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said.

Irpin has been the sight of intense shelling as Russia tries to close in on Kyiv.

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was reportedly killed in the city. Deadline reports that the actor joined the Ukrainian military last week. He was 33 years old.

