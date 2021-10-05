Russian actress reaches International Space Station

A Russian actress reached the International Space Station Tuesday.

Yulia Peresild hitched a ride on a Russian Soyuz rocket along with film director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

According to CBS News, Peresild will star in "The Challenge" while in space. Peresild plays the role of a doctor who was sent to the International Space Station to save a person's life, Reuters reports.

Peresild and Shipenko will spend 12 days in space before returning to earth.

"The Challenge" is the first feature film to be shot in space.

Russia reportedly wanted to beat Tom Cruise to space. According to CNN, Cruise plans to also shoot a film on the International Space Station. However, a date for the production hasn't been set.