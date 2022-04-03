Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

Sacramento Mass Shooting
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Emergency personnel walk near the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Sacramento Mass Shooting
Posted at 7:19 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 10:40:26-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire.

According to CNN, the shooting occurred in the area of 10th and J Streets.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead.

Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.

Shortly after the shooting, video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!