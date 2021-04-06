San Francisco school board to vote on school renaming, again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a much-criticized decision to rename 44 schools it said were linked to racism, sexism, slavery, or other injustices.

It's an effort to avoid costly litigation and tone down outrage at what critics call ill-timed activism.

The board will vote Tuesday on rescinding its January decision to strip schools of the names, including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

Other schools on the list are President Thomas Jefferson, writer Robert Louis Stevenson, Revolutionary War hero Paul Revere, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, The Associated Press reported.

Critics blasted the board for some of its targets and its timing, saying it should focus on getting kids back into classrooms.

The board was also heavily criticized for using Wikipedia for research instead of using historians, The AP reported.

The resolution says the board will revisit the matter after all students have returned to in-person learning.

According to The AP, the board is set to convene Tuesday on Zoom.