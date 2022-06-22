Watch
NewsNational

Actions

San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another

crime-scene-generic.png
WFTS
crime-scene-generic.png
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 14:42:45-04

A San Francisco city supervisor says one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on a subway train Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the shooting happened on a San Francisco Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.

She says the perpetrator ran out of the train at the Castro station and remains at large. San Francisco police and city transportation officials did not immediately respond to telephone messages seeking more information.

No other details were released by police. Transportation officials said some routes are affected.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock