School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

The gunman who killed 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Texas added to the state's grim recent history of mass shootings.

More than 85 people have been killed in five of Texas' worst mass shootings since 2017.

The victims have included worshippers at a church, shoppers at a Walmart, and drivers on a highway.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott made no immediate mention after Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde about how or whether Texas would respond to this latest mass shooting on a policy level.

But since he became governor in 2015, the state has only gotten more relaxed when it comes to gun laws.

Last year, Gov. Abbott signed a bill that would allow people to carry handguns without a permit, background check, and training.

The bill signing came two years after a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso.

In an interview with Fox News after the shooting, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the best response would be for teachers to be trained and “hardening” schools.

Abbott and other GOP lawmakers are scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Houston on Friday.

According to the NRA, guns won't be allowed since the Secret Service is taking control of the area Trump is speaking from.