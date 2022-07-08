Services planned for 3 Highland Park parade shooting victims

Memorial services and funerals for three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, are scheduled for Friday, the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher who were fatally shot.

Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza.

The accused 21-year-old gunman was charged Wednesday with seven counts of first-degree murder in the attack. Prosecutors have said they also expect to bring attempted murder charges against him; more than 30 people were wounded in the attack in the affluent northern Chicago suburb home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore.

Services for another victim, 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo, are scheduled for Saturday.

Details about the remaining victims have not been made public. Authorities have identified them as 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy who were attending the parade with their 2-year-old son; and 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, a mother of two.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

