Sheriff's deputies respond after monkey calls 911

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says a monkey is responsible for a disconnected 911 call on Saturday night.

Sheriff's officials say deputies were sent to investigate the dropped call after dispatchers tried to call and text back the number, but received no response.

The address where the call came from was the Zoo to You facility in Paso Robles, California.

Sheriff's officials discovered that none of the humans there made the 911 emergency call, but officers soon identified the culprit: A Capuchin monkey named "Route."

Police said the very curious primate apparently took one of the zoo's cell phones from a golf cart and began pushing buttons, and ended up calling 911.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office joked, "... Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing. But you can't really blame her; after all, monkey see, monkey do."



