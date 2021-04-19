Simulated DUI crash training in Ohio disrupted up by reckless driver

ASHLAND, Ohio — At the same time that law enforcement officers were conducting a mock DUI crash presentation for students at the West Holmes Career Center, a man driving recklessly turned the event from a simulated performance to a live-action crash course showing exactly why you shouldn't drink and drive.

On Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ashland County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction to conduct the mock crash for students. While staff members were monitoring the area, they noticed a vehicle enter the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The staff originally thought it was part of the demonstration but soon realized it was possibly an impaired driver—not just an actor.

Deputies on the scene for the demonstration were notified and responded to the vehicle in question. Once they contacted the driver, police said they detected the smell of alcohol on him and noticed his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

The man was also speaking incoherently, they say, slurring his words and "acting in an erratic manner."

Ashland County Pictures

According to police, the man made statements and gestures towards the students and told officers he was there to take the cat he had in his vehicle to the vet. The nearest veterinary clinic is a half-mile down the road from the career center.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found an open alcohol container, a jar of Old Smoky Tennessee Moonshine. He failed his sobriety test.

Ashland County Pictures

The man, whom WEWS chose not to identify, was arrested and taken to the Ashland County Jail.

He's been charged with reckless operation, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, open container, inducing panic, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

He remains in jail until his court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Camryn Justice at WEWS first reported this story.