Small aircraft makes landing on California interstate

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — A small aircraft landed on Interstate 5 in the San Diego area on Tuesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The aircraft, a single-engine Piper PA-32, landed on Interstate 5 near Via De La Valle just after 12 p.m. and came to rest against the center freeway divider, according to CHP officer Jim Bettancourt. He added that while landing, the plane may have struck several vehicles, but didn't immediately know the extent of any possible damages.

Emergency crews on the scene checked on two occupants inside of the plane and they did not appear to be injured, Bettancourt said. They will be checked on further by crews on the scene.

It wasn't clear if any motorists were injured.

Bettancourt said officers are investigating why the plane needed to make the emergency landing. In a statement, the FAA also confirmed it is investigating the incident.

