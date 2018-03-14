Social media reaction to President Trump's visit to California

Zac Self
7:36 PM, Mar 13, 2018

President Donald Trump departs from the White House after answering questions from the media about his firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on March 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to California to view prototypes of a controversial border wall.

Mark Wilson
Copyright Getty Images

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- People on social media reacted as President Donald Trump touched down in San Diego to tour the border wall prototypes. 

There were protesters on both sides of the issue and response to the police presence.

Others got a rare glimpse of Air Force One.

 

So this just flew by my house... #trump #sandiego #osprey

A post shared by Chalfonte LeNee Queen (@leneeq7) on

 

Keeping the peace as Trump arrives in San Diego to inspect border wall samples.

A post shared by Free Hugs Guy/Project 🎬 (@freehugsproject.tv) on

 

President Trump! Exciting day at work!

A post shared by Twinkie & Roz❤ (@twinkie_roz637) on

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top