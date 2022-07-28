Sprite ditching iconic green bottles

Sprite is moving away from its iconic green bottles to be more sustainable.

The Coca-Cola Company announced Sprite will be packaged in clear plastic bottles now.

The company said while the green bottles are recyclable, the material was typically used for single-use items like clothes and carpeting. It adds that the clear bottles can repeatedly be recycled into new bottles.

“Sprite’s move to clear will help us introduce more 100% rPET bottles like DASANI is launching and keep more bottles in the circular economy," said Chris Vallette, senior vice president of Technical Innovation and Stewardship for Coca-Cola North America.

The green plastic bottles will be phased out starting Aug. 1.

CNN reports that other green bottles produced by Coca-Cola will be phased out in the coming months.