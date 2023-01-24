Watch Now
Strong storms prompt tornado warnings in Texas

Posted at 3:00 PM, Jan 24, 2023
Powerful storms are making their way through Texas, prompting Tornado Warnings for several areas in the Houston area.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Highlands, Mont Belvieu and Old River-Winfree Tuesday afternoon. In addition to potential tornadoes, the area is expected to be hit with pea-sized hail.

The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County.

The city's police department reports that powerlines have been toppled. There are also reports of several overturn semis.

Closer to the coast, people are being warned to seek shelter in a sturdy structure. The Galveston area is forecasted to get hit with intense winds, steep waves and possible waterspouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

