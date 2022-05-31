'Substance abuse is real': Master P announces death of daughter

Rapper Master P revealed on Monday that his daughter died.
Tytyana Miller was reportedly 29 years old at the time of her death.
The hip-hop star didn't say how his daughter died, but he referenced substance abuse in a post on Instagram.
"Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about," Master P said.
He also posted a picture with Miller.
"Life is too short," Master P said. "Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive."
Condolences poured in after Master P's announcement.
"I’m here for u and the family. Stay strong," Snoop Dogg wrote.
Miller was one of Master P's nine children.