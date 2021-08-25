Supply shortages cause McDonald's to remove milkshakes from UK menus

McDonald's has had to stop selling milkshakes and bottled drinks at nearly 1,300 locations across England, Scotland, and Wales because of supply shortages stemming from a shortage of truck drivers.

According to the Associated Press, the company is "working hard to return these items to the menu," but the company didn't give a timeline for when they'll return.

"We are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products," the company said.

The AP reported that the series of shortages of parts and products in Britain was blamed on a combination of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Brexit is when the UK left the European Union.

According to the AP, new trucking recruits have been unable to take their driving tests due to COVID restrictions, with Road Haulage Association saying Britain being short about 100,000 drivers.