T-Mobile investigating data breach

T-Mobile confirmed it suffered a data breach, however, the company said it’s still trying to determine whether any personal customer data was accessed.

"We are confident that the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and we are continuing our deep technical review of the situation across our systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed,” T-Mobile said in a statement on its website.

The hack was first reported by Vice, which said T-Mobile was “investigating a forum post claiming to be selling a mountain of personal data.”

T-Mobile didn’t comment on specifics in the Vice article. Instead, it said it’s conducting a digital forensic analysis to understand what could have been accessed.

T-Mobile did not offer any guidance to customers who may be worried about their information being compromised. The mobile carrier said it will have more answers after an investigation is complete.

One in 20 people are affected by identity theft a year, according to Experian.

People can set up free credit monitoring by contacting any of the three main credit bureaus.