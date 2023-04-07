Tech company blames former employee for whites only job posting

A tech company claims it had nothing to do with an Indeed job posting that said only white candidates born in the U.S. should apply.

The job ad, which has been removed, was attributed to Arthur Grand Technologies Inc., a Dallas-based firm.

The ad said the company was seeking a business analyst who lives in the area. The wage offered was $75 an hour.

The post went viral, with users online calling it racist.

SEE MORE: Unemployment remains low despite rising interest rates

The company responded to the online outrage in a post on Linkedin.

"This job posting was neither authorized nor posted by Arthur Grand or its employees," the post says. "A former employee took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account."

The company added that it has taken legal action against the job poster.

Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. has been offering IT staffing services for more than 10 years. The company says it prides itself on the "diversity of our staff and leadership."

"It is the policy of Arthur Grand that all employees and applicants for employment are afforded equal opportunity without regard to race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, age, national origin, religion, or non-job-related disability," the company stated.