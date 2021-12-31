Tesla recalls certain Model 3s, Model Ss due to camera, front trunk issues

Electric car maker Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s and Model Ss due to camera and front trunk issues.

The Model 3s are being recalled because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit to the driver's central console.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, all Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths caused by the defect.

Tesla discontinued the problematic trunk harness at the end of the 2020 model year.

All 2021 Model 3 vehicles have a different harness design.

The company is also dealing with another recall.

According to CNBC, more than 119,000 Model S cars have been recalled due to a faulty trunk latch.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filing, Tesla said that "the front trunk latch assembly may be misaligned, preventing the secondary hood latch from engaging."