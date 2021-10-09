Watch
Texas asks court to reinstate restrictive abortion law

Stephen Spillman/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021, file photo, people attend the Women's March ATX rally, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman, File)
Posted at 7:18 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 20:23:35-04

Texas filed an appeal after a federal judge sided with the Department of Justice and blocked the state's restrictive abortion law.

The law bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which is about six weeks into pregnancy. Abortion rights advocates said many women do not know they are pregnant at that point.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims the lower court judge overstepped his bounds.

"The district court’s injunction violates the separation of powers at every turn," the court filing says.

Paxton wants the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to allow the law to continue during the appeals process.

Clinics reportedly began offering abortions hours after Wednesday's ruling.

It's not clear when the Appeals Court will take up Paxton's request.

