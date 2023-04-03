Nashville school shooter fired 152 rounds, planned for months, police said

On March 27, a shooter fired 152 rounds of ammunition inside The Covenant School in Nashville as police respondedin around 14 minutes to the mass shooting, authorities said.

The shooter killed six people before police shot and killed the suspect, who had written for months about the planned attack on the school. Police said the shooter's writings are under "careful review" by the FBI. Motive has yet to be established, police said. When police killed the shooter, authorities said nine rounds were used.

126 of the rounds fired came from a rifle, with 26 nine-millimeter rounds from a pistol. Authorities said the shooter acted alone, according to reports citing police.

"It is known that [the shooter] considered the actions of other mass murderers," police said on Monday.

Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department said none of the individuals — three 9-year-old students and three adults — were targeted at the school building. Police have interviewed the shooter's parents, who told them that their child was under a doctor's care for an emotional disorder. They didn't want their child to have guns, thinking their child had sold the only gun they possessed.

Police said that wasn't the case. The shooter had ultimately purchased more firearms totaling seven in their possession, which were hidden in the shooter's residence.

The Metro Nashville Police Department will handle the homicide aspect of the investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will examine the situation that led officers to fire their weapons at the shooter. The TBI investigates all deadly shootings that involve officers.

