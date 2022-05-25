Watch
Therapy dogs comfort community in Uvalde

CNN Newsource
Posted at 2:11 PM, May 25, 2022
Man’s best friend is offering some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brook Army Medical Center are in Uvalde, Texas.

The community there is mourning the loss of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school.

The dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort and support.

"Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now, said" Kris Blair, a therapy dog handler at Brook Army Medical Center.

The dogs have mostly been working in the reunification center.

