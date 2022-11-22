These are the 5 victims killed in the LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KMGH) — The stories of the lives of the five victims of Saturday night's shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, include tales of friendly bartenders who were well-loved and looked after their patrons, people who moved to the area to start a new chapter in their lives and strong and proud individuals who overcame obstacles placed in their way because of who they were.

Daniel Aston, 28 (he/him)

ABC News Daniel Davis Aston

Daniel Aston was 28 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q. His mother told ABC News that Daniel "was our baby and he was our youngest. He had an older brother and they were 18 years apart.”

She said Daniel moved to Colorado from Oklahoma and within a week made many friends because that's the type of personality he had.

A friend of Aston's said he was strong and proud.

"Unapologetic, this is who I am and you can adjust or not — that’s the kind of person he was," Greg Charter said. "It’s just devastating to know that he, too, passed because of this event."

Raymond Green Vance, 22 (he/him)

Colorado Springs Police Department Raymond Green Vance

Raymond Green Vance was 22 years old. He was born in Chicago but spent most of his life in Colorado Springs. He was a 2018 graduate of Sand Creek High School where his mother describes him as a popular, well-liked young man who never got into any trouble and had plenty of friends.

Raymond went to Club Q to enjoy a show with his longtime girlfriend, her parents, and her parents' friends. They were celebrating a birthday, according to a family statement. Raymond spent most of his spare time with his girlfriend, whom he had been with since middle school.

Raymond was supportive of the LGBTQ community but not a member of it, his family said.

"Raymond was a kind, selfless young adult with his entire life ahead of him. His closest friend describes him as gifted, one-of-a-kind, and willing to go out of his way to help anyone. He had just gotten a new job at a Colorado Springs FedEx distribution center, and was thrilled to have received his first paycheck. He couldn't wait to save enough money to get his own apartment, but in the meantime he lived with his mother and younger brother who adored him," a family statement says.

Kelly Loving, 40 (she/her)

ABC News Kelly Loving

Kelly Loving was 40 years old. Her sister said Kelly had a big heart.

“My condolences go out to all the families who lost someone in this tragic event, and to everyone struggling to be accepted in this world. My sister was a good person. She was loving and caring and sweet. Everyone loved her. Kelly was a wonderful person," said Tiffany Loving.

Ashley Paugh, 35 (she/her)

Paugh family Ashley Paugh

Ashley Paugh's husband, Kurt Paugh, said in a statement Monday afternoon that his wife meant everything to their family.

"We can’t even begin to understand what it will mean to not have her in our lives," he said.

He said Ashley was his high school sweetheart, and she loved outdoor activities, like hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers.

She was also an amazing mother, he said.

"Her daughter was her whole world, and she was so proud of Ryleigh, who is a championship swimmer," Kurt said. "She loved her dad, her sister, and her family; Ashley was a loving aunt, with many nieces and nephews who are devastated by her loss."

Ashley worked at Kids Crossing, a nonprofit that helped foster children find loving homes.

"She would do anything for the kids – traveling all over southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo and Colorado Springs to Fremont County and the Colorado border, working to raise awareness and encourage individuals and families to become foster parents to children in our community," Kurt said. "This included working with the LGBTQ community to find welcoming foster placements for children," the family statement says.

Derrick Rump, 38 (he/him)

ABC News Derrick Rump

Derrick Rump was 38 years old and worked as a bartender at Club Q. Friends described Rump as loving and friendly. He was well-known and well-liked by Club Q patrons.

"He was friendly, loving. He got along with everybody. He was the resident bartender. Everyone knew him. Everyone loved him and he loved everybody," a friend of Derrick's said.

This article was originally reported on denver7.com.