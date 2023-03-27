Watch Now
Three children dead following shooting at Nashville school

Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 12:54:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A shooter killed three students at a private school in Tennessee, according to Scripps News Nashville.

The Nashville Police Department reports that officers engaged the shooter, who is now dead, at The Covenant School on Monday morning.

The private Christian school serves children from preschool through sixth grade.

The ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

A reunification area for families has been established at the Woodmont Baptist Church, the fire department stated on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

