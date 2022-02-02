Tom Brady football card sells for $118,000 in auction

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A rare football card featuring Tom Brady just sold for $118,000 at an auction in Maine.

The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card features Brady the year he won his first Super Bowl. It was just one of 20 cards featuring Brady after his first Super Bowl win on February 3, 2002.

Brady was a starter with the New England Patriots at the time. The winner of the card was not named. The live auction wrapped up Monday, before Brady officially announced his retirement Tuesday.

Brady has said in his podcast, “Let’s Go”, his favorite Super Bowl was when his team beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Collectible cards for Brady are going up in value right now.

A pair of signed rookie football cards sold for $2.25 million and $3.1 million in 2021.