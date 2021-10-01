Watch
Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Posted at 1:38 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 02:38:18-04

Tokyo’s train stations were packed with commuters Friday morning as Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months.

The country has started gradually easing virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as infections slowed.

Emergency measures had been in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo until they ended Thursday.

The lifting of the emergency marked a fresh start for some people.

One office worker said he was just returning to the train station after working from home for more than a year. Another office worker commuting Friday said she "will stay vigilant and carry on my life as usual.”

