Trump once again brings up Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump on Thursday morning kept up his attacks on 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton, more than 14 months after his victory over her.

"Disproven and paid for by Democrats 'Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?' @foxandfriends," Trump tweeted before dawn, adding, "Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!"

Trump is referring to an opposition research document that was compiled on him during the election, and it includes unverified allegations that the Russian government has compromising personal and financial information about the President.

The dossier, both in regard to its allegations and the motivations behind its compilation, has become an explosive political issue. Fusion GPS efforts researching Trump were first funded by his Republican foes, and Democrats, including the law firm for Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, began paying the research firm later on, after Trump became the presumptive nominee.

Trump has frequently criticized his own Justice Department over its handling of the investigation into Clinton's email use as secretary of state.

The tweet also continues Trump's public criticism of Clinton.

On Wednesday, the President mentioned his former rival three times while taking questions with Norwegian Prime Minister Edna Stolberg, referring to the former secretary of state as "my opponent."

"I am for the strongest military that the United States ever had. Putin can't love that. But Hillary was not for a strong military, and Hillary, my opponent, was for windmills. And she was for other types of energy that don't have the same capacities at this moment, certainly," he said in the White House East Room.

And asked about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into meddling in the 2016 election, Trump insisted there was "no collusion," invoking Clinton's July 2016 interview with the FBI, calling it "a very serious breach."

"Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn't sworn in, she wasn't given the oath, they didn't take notes, they didn't record, and it was done on the 4th of July weekend. That's perhaps ridiculous, and a lot of people looked upon that as being a very serious breach and it really was," he said.

Later Wednesday, top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway insisted that while many cannot get over the election, the White House does not talk about Clinton.

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her," the White House counselor told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time." "Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you."