Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Ivanka have agreed to answer questions under oath next month in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices.

That's unless their lawyers persuade the state’s highest court to step in.

A Manhattan judge signed off Wednesday on an agreement that calls for the Trumps to give depositions starting July 15.

The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for Donald Trump’s efforts to put a stop to state Attorney General Letitia James’ three-year investigation.

Wednesday’s ruling acknowledges that Trump can appeal to New York’s top court, called the Court of Appeals.