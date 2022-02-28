Ukraine slows Russian advance under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Outgunned but determined Ukrainian troops slowed Russia's advance and held onto the capital and other key cities.

At least for now.

In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's nuclear forces put on high alert.

That threatened to elevate the war to a terrifying new level.

Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus.

It's unclear what those talks will yield.

Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements, or corridors, waiting to find out.

On Sunday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced nearly $54 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The agency said nearly $26 million will come from the Department of State and $28 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The exact death tolls are unclear, but the U.N. human rights chief said at least 102 civilians have been killed.

Of those 102 civilians, 16 of them were children, the Associated Press reported.

According to the U.N., more than 500,000 people have fled the country since Russia invaded it last week.