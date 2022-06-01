United Airlines to transport infant formula from England to US, free of charge

The White House has made arrangements with United Airlines to transport the third shipment of infant formula to the U.S.

This round of formula shipments from overseas will begin next week, this time from producer Kendamil.

United Airlines will transport the formula free of charge from Heathrow Airport in London over the course of a three-week period, according to a White House statement.

The latest shipment will contain about 3.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and 540,000 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil Organic.

Families will be able to buy the formula in stores and online.

This is the first time an airline carrier donates a flight as part of Operation Fly Formula.

Just last week, the U.S. received its second shipment of infant formula.

During that week, the country received what’s equivalent to about 1 million 8-ounce bottles of formula.

The first shipment included about 500,000 8-ounce bottles of formula.