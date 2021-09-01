Unvaccinated NFL players required to undergo daily testing, vaccinated players face weekly testing for COVID-19

Fully vaccinated NFL players will have to be tested for COVID-19 every week during the regular season, according to an agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

The NFL says players who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo daily testing, including on off days.

Unvaccinated players also risk missing games if they are designated a “high-risk close contact” and have to quarantine.

However, vaccinated players can undergo daily testing for five days, and continue to play if they remain virus-free.

Unvaccinated players are also required to wear a mask indoors

Masks are not required for vaccinated or unvaccinated players outdoors.