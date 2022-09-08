Watch Now
US Border Patrol: 4-year-old migrant boy found abandoned near border wall

The boy is from Ecuador and agents say he was left behind by smugglers
Posted at 9:57 PM, Sep 07, 2022
U.S. Border Patrol shared a powerful image of a 4-year-old boy that agents say came from Ecuador and was abandoned by the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The boy was found alone by U.S. agents abandoned in the New Mexico desert in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Agents said the young boy still had this passport and contact information for his parents.

Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez shared the image on Twitter and said that she has information that it was "ruthless smugglers" who were responsible for abandoning him.

U.S. Border Patrol says that more than 19,651 unaccompanied children have been located so far in 2022.

