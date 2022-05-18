Watch
US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Washington. Tennessee and South Carolina are joining five other states in extending health care coverage to women with low-to-modest incomes for a full year after childbirth. Becerra announced the expansion of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program on Friday, May 6.(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)
Posted at 3:20 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 16:20:25-04

BERLIN (AP) — Another member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday while visiting Berlin.

Becerra was in Berlin for a two-day meeting of health ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations taking place later this week.

The secretary is fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms. The spokeswoman said he will continue to work in isolation.

Becerra was last at the White House last Thursday. He is not considered a close contact of the president.

