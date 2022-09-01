USDA recalls powdered egg products improperly sent to the US

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 66 pounds of dried albumin egg products were recalled for being improperly shipped from Italy to the U.S.

According to the USDA, egg products from Italy are banned in the U.S. The USDA said that recalled products should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

The item has the following label:

1.1-lb. plastic canister containing “Sosa ALBUWHIP” with lot code LALB22033, LALB22077, LALB22168 or LALB22200.

The product has not caused any adverse health effects, officials said. Recalled items were shipped to California, Florida, Nevada and New York.