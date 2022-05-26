Uvalde remembers 21 killed in Texas school massacre

Families and local funeral homes have confirmed the identities of many of the children and teachers killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

All told, 19 students and a pair of teachers were killed by a gunman inside the school.

Here is a list of those confirmed to have died, as confirmed by local funeral homes, CNN or the Associated Press:

Teachers

Irma Garcia, 48

Eva Mireles, 44

Students

Amerie jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Annabelle Rodriguez, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Manny Renfro/AP This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on spring break in San Angelo, Texas. The 8-year-old was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Lexi Rubio, 10

Tess Marie Mata, 10

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10

Eliana 'Ellie' Garcia, 9

Siria Arizmendi/AP This undated handout photo provided by Siria Arizmendi shows her niece, Eliahna García, 10. García is among those killed in Tuesday, May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Siria Arizmendi via AP)

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Eliahana 'Elijah' Cruz Torres, 10

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jacklyn Cazares

Additional identities will be added as they are confirmed.