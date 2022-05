Officials released footage of an EF3-rated tornado blasting an Andover, Kansas school.

Thankfully, no students were inside Prairie Creek Elementary when the twister struck.

The building will be closed for the rest of the school year due to the damage.

The tornado had peak winds of 155 mph and traveled 12.75 miles.

No fatalities were reported, but the tornado injured 3.

Andover was the site of an F5-rated tornado in 1991 that killed 17 and injured 225 others.