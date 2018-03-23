Video: Steer rides shotgun on a Nebraska highway

OMAHA, Nebraska — Omaha resident and Sutton native Elliott Bottorf got a surprise while on a Saturday morning drive in North Central Nebraska.

Bottorf and his wife passed a longhorn steer riding in the passenger's side of a sedan on Highway 20 near O'Neill. A cattle guard replaced the passenger's door and part of the roof was taken off the vehicle for the steer's head to stick out.

As of Wednesday, the video, which he posted to Facebook on March 17, had been viewed more than 3.8 million times and shared more than 80,000 times.

Some have commented wondering if the steer was real or fake.

"At first, I wasn't sure if it was alive or not but after reviewing the video you could clearly see that it had some snot coming out of its nose," Bottorf explained. "You could see its eyes blinking."

The driver and the steer were on their way to O'Neill to be in the St. Patrick's Day Parade.