Virginia is set to remove Richmond's Lee statue on Wednesday

Steve Helber/AP
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is bathed in the late sun on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The statue is scheduled to be removed by the state Wednesday, Sept. 8, after a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 8:41 PM, Sep 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, is about to be taken down as a symbol of racial injustice.

Wednesday's planned removal comes more than 130 years after the monument was erected to honor the South's top military commander in the Civil War.

While many other Confederate symbols across the South have been removed without public announcements, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office is expecting a multitude and plans to livestream the event.

Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy for much of the Civil War, and the Lee statue became an epicenter of protests last year against police brutality and racism.

