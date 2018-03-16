Watch: First day of March Madness includes exciting finishes

The first game on Thursday, which included arguably the top player in the nation, needed an extra five minutes to decide a winner.
It was just one of many games that came down to a photo finish on Thursday.
It is officially March Madness as first round action of the NCAA Tournament got underway.
No. 7 Rhode Island 83 - No. 10 Oklahoma 78 (OT)
The first game of the day was arguably the most exciting. Jeff Dowtin's attempt at a game-winning basket rolled off the rim for Rhode Island, but senior Stanford Robinson nearly put the rebound back into the rim at the buzzer. The missed buckets caused Rhode Island and Oklahoma to go to overtime tied at 69.
The Zags avoided an upset bid in Boise on Thursday thanks to Zach Norvell Jr. draining a 3-pointer in the final 22 seconds to break a 64-all stalemate. Gonzaga advances to take on Ohio State on Saturday.