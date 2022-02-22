'Wendy Williams Show' to end, new Sherri Shepherd show is coming

"The Wendy Williams Show" is ending because of Williams' prolonged health-related absence and will be replaced this fall with a show hosted by Sherri Shepherd.

Producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury says the new daytime show "Sherri" will "inherit" the time slots on the Fox network's owned-and-operated stations. They have been the backbone of Williams' nationally syndicated talk show since 2008.

Williams has not taped her show since July 2021. Williams spokesman Howard Bragman said it's been a "challenging time" as she deals with her health. Shepherd, a former co-host on "The View," has been among the guests filling in for Williams. Shepherd says that her show will combine her love of "pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy."

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, the co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, the company that produces and distributed the show said, “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now.” They said in a statement, “We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.” They continued by saying that they have a “great love and affinity for Wendy.”

Neither the company nor Williams have not discussed the specifics of her illness outside of general statements.

With big changes happening in daytime television, Debmar-Mercury appears to be looking for stability, the Associated Press reported. Ellen Degeneres' daytime talk show will be coming to an end this season, after many years, leaving audiences looking for more.