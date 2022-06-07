Wendy’s adds new Frosty flavor for the summer

As Wendy’s is reportedly looking to sell its company, the restaurant chain announced a new Frosty flavor that will be available for a limited time.

Wendy’s said it has added the strawberry Frosty to its menu, joining chocolate for a limited time. Wendy’s said the new Frosty flavor will have “the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry.”

"We're always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," said Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company. "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

Wendy’s also announced this week the addition of summer strawberry chicken salad. Wendy’s said the salad includes “sun-ripened, freshly sliced strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and juicy grilled chicken atop a bed of crispy lettuce and spring mix, and is topped off with an Italian cheese blend, candied almonds and a sweet Champagne vinaigrette.”

Last month, Wendy’s largest shareholder, Trian, was looking into a possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Trian could also increase its shareholder value. Wendy’s profit margins have dropped as labor costs have risen.